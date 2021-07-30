Bills-themed hard seltzer ‘QB1’ to debut in August

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just in time for football season, the Buffalo-based Labatt Brewing Company will release a Bills-themed hard seltzer called QB1.

While the drink is not directly tied to the football team, the red, white and blue can emblazoned with the image of a quarterback is a clear nod to the Bills and Josh Allen, who grabbed the reins as the team’s franchise quarterback last season while leading the team to the AFC Championship Game.

The limited-edition seltzer is 5.0% alcohol by volume and has raspberry, lemon and cherry flavors.

Labatt said the drink would be available in Upstate New York and select markets by mid-August.

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count