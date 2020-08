ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Billy Joel concert which was supposed to happen Saturday but was canceled due to the pandemic, may not have happened because of the lightning-packed thunderstorms that rolled through Western New York.

The concert has been rescheduled to August 14, 2021, and all tickets previously purchased will be honored next year.

Refunds will be available for ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled show.