Bishop Emeritus Edward U. Kmiec, 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 13th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, Bishop Edward U. Kmiec died just before midnight Saturday. According to the Buffalo Diocese, Kmiec had been in declining health for the past several months.

“We commend to our loving and merciful Lord the devoted soul of our brother, Bishop Edward Kmiec. He served long and faithfully the Church which he loved greatly as a priest and bishop, and as one who’s kindness, warm and pastoral spirit-guided, comforted, and revealed Christ to so many throughout his nearly 60 years of priesthood. We mourn his passing, but are also joyous in the sure knowledge that he is now with the One who motivated his life’s purpose and who has called this good and faithful servant home,” said, Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger.

On August 12, 2004, Pope John Paul II named Bishop Kmiec the 13th Bishop of Buffalo. He was

installed as the 13th bishop of Buffalo on October 28, 2004. Kmiec served the community until his retirement in May of 2012 and has since resided at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral rectory in Buffalo.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as several grand nieces and nephews