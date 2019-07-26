Bishop Malone makes decision on three priests accused of abuse

Bishop Malone has made determinations on three priests today following an Independent Review Board meeting on allegations of abuse against the priests.

At the recommendations of the review board, Bishop Malone says the board is allowing Msgr. John M. Ryan to return to ministry due to information available and the refusal of the complainants to cooperate with the investigator.

The allegation of child sexual abuse against Rev. Pascal D. Ipolito and Rev. Daniel J. Palys has been upheld, and both will remain on administrative leave.

Malone says administrative leave will continue until the results of the diocesan investigation are reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome, who will make the final decision.