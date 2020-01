(WIVB)–Bishop Edward Scharfenberg presided over his first mass in Western New York Sunday since he was appointed as temporary head of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Bishop Scharfenberg presided over the 10: 00 a.m mass at St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Elma.



Scharfenberger has been the Apostolic Administrator in the Buffalo Diocese since the resignation of former Bishop Richard Malone.