Bisons season ticket holders get first crack at Blue Jays tickets; Bills, Sabres, Bandits STHs up next

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in 106 years, people were able to buy tickets to a Major League Baseball game in Buffalo Tuesday morning. The presale for tickets to the first eight Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field began at 10 a.m. for Buffalo Bisons season ticket holders.

A presale for Bills, Sabres, and Bandits season ticket holders begins on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday.

While the Blue Jays played home games at Sahlen Field in 2020, fans were not allowed into the ballpark due to coronavirus restrictions. Prior to that, the last major league game to take place in the Queen City was in 1915.

Charles Greene had settled in next to his computer just prior to 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. The first game for which he bought tickets at the top of the hour was the Sahlen Field opener June 1st between the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins. Tickets to that game were listed from $51 to $81 for Greene.

However, that won’t be the price for each game. Greene spent $156 apiece for Yankees-Blue Jays tickets, which are expected to be in high demand.

“For us, my wife and I, it’s a great day because we know we’re going to get back to Sahlen Field and watch some live baseball,” Greene said.

“It’s going to be great to be able to see the visiting teams that come in here. It will be great because we’ll be able to see some of the former Bisons who are now with the Blue Jays,” he added.

The Blue Jays are planning to welcome about 5,800 fans to the ballpark for their first few games in Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Bisons continue to get ready to welcome those fans back to the ballpark. They’re still hiring seasonal employees, including concession workers.

“We’re a little bit short,” said Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague, who noted they’re looking to hire between 75 and 80 more workers, but that they will take as many as they can get.

Sprague pointed out the Blue Jays recently increased planned capacity from about 4,000 to nearly 6,000 fans, and the Bisons want to be prepared for “where it can go from there”.

“In planning for those unknown circumstances or what could take place down the line, we want to make sure we have the staff to do it,” he said.