Bisons to wear Sabres blue and gold at Hockey Night at the Ballpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the Sabres to unveil jerseys for their 50th anniversary, but the Bisons are doing a little something to fill the void.

The squad will wear hockey-style jerseys and caps on Hockey Night at the Ballpark on August 16, and great news, it’s the classic blue and gold Sabres fans long for.

Hockey Night at the Ballpark will also feature a visit from Sabretooth and Sabres alumni, special in-game hockey contests, trivia, and more.

According to the team, the jerseys worn by Bisons players will be autographed and auctioned/raffled off to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Happy #716Day, Buffalo!



'Hockey Night at the Ballpark' is in 1 month & will feature:



🏒: Game Worn & Autographed Blue & Gold Jersey Raffle

🏒: @Sabretooth_NHL & @BuffaloSabres Alumni

🏒: Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30pm)

🏒: Fireworks



INFO https://t.co/MOBeYqtjob pic.twitter.com/e9I3hSxJg8 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 16, 2019

For more information on Hockey Night at the Ballpark, how to purchase tickets, and buy the blue and gold jerseys, click here.