Black-owned business bringing custom-made urban merchandise to Buffalo

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local black-owned business is highlighting urban culture right here in Buffalo at his new store, Urban Custom Tees.

Owner Didi Nwagbo said he wanted to be one of the first black-owned manufacturing businesses in the area after not seeing many in his 15 years in retail.

Nwagbo said he opened this store to give people a chance to express themselves and play out their visions through clothing and merchandise they design.

Nwagbo said he sees urban merchandise mass produced all the time but he said those manufacturers don’t get into the culture.

“I think the urban culture is all about self-expression, being an individual, and wanting to express yourself,” he said. “You could have a dream, think of something, wake up, come to see us and we’ll bring that to life versus the mass producers they keep it very general.”

Urban Custom Tees isn’t a traditional shop.

They put each customer’s own designs on t-shirts, tumblers, canvases, and more using high-tech equipment to make the product last longer.

They also do larger orders for birthdays, funerals, and events.

The examples you see in the store feature people who Nwagbo calls urban trendsetters.

“Michael Jackson is a trendsetter, Drake is a trendsetter, these guys are urban,” he said. “So we like to highlight these people. The most important thing is we put them in a different light than if you go to a commercial store to buy something we want to give that different feel, that different look that you’re not gonna get anywhere else.”

He’s also working on an online platform but said the storefront is important.

“You can come, you can see us, talk with us, you can also do that online too but the communication won’t be the same. People can come and express themselves and take in what it is we have to offer.”

Anyone interested in ordering can stop in the store in the Boulevard Mall across from Macy’s for a one-on-one consultation.

He is also planning to put on fashion shows with local brands this spring.