Black Rock Historical Society opens new museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new museum is celebrating one of the buffalo’s oldest neighborhoods.

The Black Rock Historical Society opened its new home on Amherst Street Thursday night. The new building houses a number of exhibits telling the neighborhood’s history including its importance in the War of 1812 and the construction of the Erie Canal.

The museum is also looking forward to what the future holds.

“Our hope for the future is to include a more diverse more inclusive community and tell the story of the new ethnic groups, immigrants coming to Buffalo and Black Rock,” said, Black Rock Historical Society Board President Bill Butler.

The president of the museum also noted the black rock community is on the rise and they’re happy to be a part of it.