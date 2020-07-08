Blake Shelton concert coming to Transit Drive-In

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Country music star Blake Shelton is holding a one night only drive-in concert event Saturday, July 25 at the Transit Drive-In.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Shelton will be joined by his super-star girlfriend Gwen Stefani and singer Trace Adkins. Gates open at 6:00 PM, the show will start at 9:00 PM. Tickets go on sale July 14 via Ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.