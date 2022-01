LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bleachers will take the stage at the Artpark Amphitheater this summer with special guest Beabadoobee on July 27.

Tickets are $39.50 for general admission and go on sale February 4 at 10 a.m.

The ticket price includes a facility fee. Additional fees apply for online orders.

They can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.