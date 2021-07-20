Blue Jays game rained out, rescheduled to a doubleheader in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Blue Jays second to last game at Sahlen Field was canceled Tuesday due to severe weather.
Wednesday is now your last chance to catch a Major League Baseball game in the Queen City.
The team said in a tweet that Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox will be made up on August 7 as part of a doubleheader in Toronto.
Tickets will be refunded within the next 30 days.
Today's game has been postponed due to thunderstorms in the Buffalo area.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 20, 2021
It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on August 7 in Toronto, with Game 1 starting at 3:07pm ET followed by Game 2 at 7:07pm ET. pic.twitter.com/wiF7pjoUma