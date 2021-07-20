Blue Jays game rained out, rescheduled to a doubleheader in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Blue Jays second to last game at Sahlen Field was canceled Tuesday due to severe weather.



Wednesday is now your last chance to catch a Major League Baseball game in the Queen City.

The team said in a tweet that Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox will be made up on August 7 as part of a doubleheader in Toronto.

Tickets will be refunded within the next 30 days.