ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–We are two days away from the first Blue Jays game in Buffalo and as of Sunday, the team can officially call the Queen City home!



News 4 had the only camera at the Buffalo Airpot Sunday as the team stepped off their Air Canada plane.



The Jays will play their first game in Buffalo on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

The team is expected to play 25 home games at Sahlen Field.