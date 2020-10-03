Blue pumpkins for sale in South Buffalo in honor of Lieutenant Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman is continuing to help support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit, in honor of Lieutenant Craig Lehner.
Allison Milligan is once again selling her blue pumpkins in South Buffalo. She started in 2017 the year Lehner went missing and died in the Niagara River.
Milligan has raised more than 20,000 in those three years. You can pick up a pumpkin from Milligan’s house at 118 West Woodside Avenue until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The sale continues at 9 a.m. Sunday until the pumpkins run out.