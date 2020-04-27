BlueCross BlueShield feeding frontline workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Local essential workers will receive some much-needed fuel thanks to Blue Cross BlueShield of Western New York.

The company teamed up with Buffalo Strive and Jake’s Cafe to send out healthy snack-packs and meals to 1,500 frontline workers starting Monday, April 27.

“Our local police officers, firefighters, and EMTs go to work each day to keep our community safe, and their protection is needed more now than ever,” said David W. Anderson, President, and CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York “As the region’s leading community-based, not-for-profit health plan, BlueCross BlueShield recognizes and appreciates their dedication to keeping Western New York healthy and safe.”

The first delivery went out to employees of Twin City Ambulance Monday and drop-offs will continue throughout the week to the Department of Health, the Buffalo Police Department, and City of Buffalo Firefighters.

