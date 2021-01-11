BlueCross BlueShield of WNY distributes 10,000 PPE items to small businesses in Western New York

(WIVB) – On Monday, BlueCross BlueShield of WNY distributed 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) items to nearly 200 small, essential businesses in WNY.

The kits include face masks, hand sanitizer, and gaiter face coverings for employees. They also include signage for COVID-19 safety precautions, provided by The Buffalo Sabres and The Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

“BlueCross BlueShield understands the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local economy, especially small business owners,” said Julie R. Snyder, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “As a community-based health plan that has been serving the region’s employers for over 85 years, BlueCross BlueShield is proud to step in and help support our local business community during these trying times.”

To learn more about BlueCross BlueShield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.bcbswny.com/coronavirus.