Body cameras on the way for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, not without concerns

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Body cameras are on the way for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office but not without some new concerns about who will have control over buying the devices and software.

They say they can’t move forward unless the money is in their budget.

The sheriff sent a letter to April Baskin, chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, explaining why the sheriff’s office should have full budgetary control.

The legislature passed a resolution back in May, giving about $600,000 for body cameras to the division of information and support services. That’s the technology department of the county.

“They transfer money to the sheriff’s office all the time for us to buy cameras in the jail, for us to buy software for our division of correctional health, to purchase police tools. I don’t understand why this is any different,” Scott Zylka with the ECSO said.

Legislator Joe Lorigo says the legislature shouldn’t do anything to hold up this process.

Zylka from the sheriff’s office says there are several interested vendors.

He says if they have the funding by the fall the body camera program can be implemented by then.

The legislature will discuss these concerns at a public safety committee meeting next week.