TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A body was found inside a Town of Tonawanda home Wednesday morning.

Police say around 9:47 a.m., they responded to a report for first aid at a house on Yorkshire Road and found the person dead.

The identity of the person is not being released at this time pending notification of the family. The incident is currently under investigation.

