State Police investigating body found in Buckhorn Island State Park

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)-New York State Police are investigating the discovery of a body of a man found in Woods Creek in Buckhorn State Park Wednesday.

Police say the body has been tentatively identified, however his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

State Park Police and The Erie County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.