Body identified in Fort Erie water rescue

FORT ERIE, CA (WIVB)-UPDATE Niagara Regional Police say a body that was recovered Saturday afternoon from the Niagara River has been identified as 28-year-old Joshawa Brooks.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police divers from the Niagara Regional Police Marine / Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body in the Niagara River. Police say Brooks was wanted for attempted murder.

The 29-year-old woman who was rescued from the Niagara River Friday, died in the hospital Saturday.

The child who was taken out of the water with the woman remains in the hospital at this time in stable condition.

Police responded to the Niagara River in the area of Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie Friday night, for a report of three people in the water in distress.