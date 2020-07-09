“Boil water” advisory issued for Village of Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Village of Alden Thursday afternoon after E. coli bacteria was found in the public water system.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or else use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

According to a notice by the village, E. coli bacteria was found in the finished water from one village well, as well as a residence in the distribution system on Thursday.

The village department of public works is taking samples from village wells and sites throughout the distribution system to see the extent of the contamination and to see what measures are needed to correct the issue.

“At this time we are uncertain of the source of the problem, or if it possibly is a sampling technique or lab quality control issue,” the notice, from Keith Sitzman of the Village of Alden Department of Public Works said. “We are working with the Erie County Department of Health to determine what additional steps may be necessary.”

Residents will likely need to boil water for the next several days at least.