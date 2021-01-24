Boil Water Notice issued in areas of Hamburg and Orchard Park

HAMBURG, ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Water Authority has issued a boil water notice for residents living in areas of the Town of Hamburg and Orchard Park.

The areas impacted by the notice include:

To the North by Armor Rd

To the South by Shamrock Ct./South Abbott Rd

To the West by Oakridge Dr.

To the East by Intersection of Armor Rd & Powers Rd

These areas of the Erie County Water Authority System experienced a loss in pressure around 4 p.m. on January 23 because of a water main break between South Park Avenue and Clark Street south of the Erie County Fair Grounds.

The break in the water main has been repaired and flushed. However, the ECWA has not yet taken water samples to determine the water quality.

Officials say to bring your tap water to a rolling boil, boil for a minute and cool before using. They say not doing so can pose a risk to your health.

“Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.” Erie County Water Authority

We’re told residents should expect to boil their water for 24 hours until the issue is resolved. ECWA will provide an update when boiling your water is no longer needed.

For additional information, contact the Erie County Water Authority at 685-8235 or the Erie County Health Department at 716-961-6800.