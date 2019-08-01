Boil water order issued for Brocton and Portland after Tuesday’s water main break

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB)– A boil water order has been issued for the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland water customers, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health.

All water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled first or use bottled water.

The Department of Health says the water restrictions put into place yesterday will also continue until further notice.

Water pressure in several areas of Brocton and Portland are very low due to Tuesday’s water main break. Officials are anticipating some customers will have no water service.

Crews continue working to find the source of the leak and are asking for the public’s help in locating it.

All residents in the area are asked to look for any unusually wet areas or large amounts of water flowing in ditches or sewers.

If anything is found, contact the village or town.

Officials tell News 4 the Water District will use an emergency connection to the Town of Pomfret/Village of Fredonia to help supplement the water supply.