The former city hall of Buffalo, New York, built in 1872, and now used as a courthouse. Courtesy: Getty Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Court building had to be evacuated Friday morning after a caller claimed a bomb would go off there, according to a spokesperson from New York Courts.

Court officials say an individual is now in custody.

According to officials, the bomb threat was made toward the Erie County Court building via the 911 call center, resulting in the evacuation of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall at 92 Franklin St. Multiple K9s conducted a search of the premises before the all-clear was given around 11 a.m.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says staff was evacuated at 8:40 a.m.

