A new discount bookstore is open at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Book Warehouse, a 3,743 sq. ft. bookstore, opened near Forever 21 on Friday.

The store offers thousands of books from $2.99 to $9.99 each, and shoppers can also save by purchasing items in a bundle.

DVDs and CDs are also available for as low as $2.50 each or five for $5.