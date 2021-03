NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — United States Border agents came to the rescue for boaters stranded near the Smith Boys Marina in North Tonawanda.

They responded to a call that a man and a woman were on a boat that was taking on water at about 6:15 p.m. last night.

Border agents rescued the pair and called in the Coast Guard to take over the vessel.

They say the man and woman were exhausted because they tried to paddle the boat to shore before they were rescued.