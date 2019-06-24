Border Patrol officers find THC bi-products in bottom of Pringles can

Multiple forms of THC bi-products, including oil, spray, capsules, and marijuana were found hidden in a false compartment in the bottom of a Pringles can, according to the Custom and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry.

Officers say they were inspecting the trunk of an 18-year-old U.S. citizen’s vehicle on June 20 when they discovered a container labeled as “THC Honey” weighing a total of 105 grams.

Further screening led officers to find the Pringles can in the subject’s backpack.

In the false bottom of the can, officers found a total of 59.5 grams of THC oil, 25.3 grams of THC spray, 21.5 grams of marijuana, and 13.6 grams of THC capsules.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers.

All evidence and the subject was turned over to New York State Police to face charges.