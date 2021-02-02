Border Protection officers seize 1070 lbs. of marijuana at Lewiston Cargo Facility

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston Bridge got more than they bargained for Monday, after examining a commercial shipment that was manifested as cardboard.

A canine search of the truck and trailer revealed vacuum-sealed bags within the pallets of cardboard and CBP officers found 973 packages of marijuana. Its estimated street value is over $2.1 million dollars.

ICYMI: Yesterday, @CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo (Lewiston, NY Bridge) discovered more than $2 million in marijuana in a shipment. Learn More: https://t.co/a1tddl5Lsu pic.twitter.com/hm9YQobwMk — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) February 2, 2021

“Port of Buffalo officers continue to remain vigilant and enforcement-focused through these unprecedented times,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts have again led to another impressive seizure, keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

The Buffalo Field Office covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York State. Since March, its had more than 1,600 drug seizures.