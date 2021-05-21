Borrello calls on NYS to opt-out of enhanced unemployment benefits

(WIVB) — Restaurants are having a hard time finding workers right now.

State Senator George Borrello is blaming the extra $300 a week checks of unemployment benefits that are coming from Uncle Sam. He wants New York State to opt out of receiving those checks.

The founder of the Ellicottville Brewing Company says this shortage of workers is hurting his other employees.

“We have 180 employees. Instead of spreading the load on 210 employees, which is what we need, were spreading it on everybody else, which isn’t fair,” said the Founder of EBC Peter Kreinheder.

“So what we’re saying to someone who is making 35, 38 thousand dollars a year is you’re a sucker, go on unemployment because, in New York State, no one is checking. Anybody, literally anybody, can collect unemployment benefits for any reason,” added Borrello.

New York would not be the first state to opt out of these benefits. Several states have already taken this action.