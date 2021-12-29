Botanical Gardens light up after dark for the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are capping off the holiday season with their special holiday Gardens After Dark exhibit.

The Magical Poinsettias event is lit up in holiday colors and greenhouses are decked out in decorations.

There are 12 different greenhouses to experience including one for kids put on by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

The Gardens After Dark experience happens three times a year, but the holiday one is unique.

Marketing manager Shaunna Rospierski said it’s fun for families or a date night.

“During the day you see the beautiful colors and the lights and things like that, the natural light that comes onto the plants, but being in here at night you get a totally different perspective in how these plants look illuminated from some soft lighting and some different effects that we’ve created so it’s a really cool experience,” she said.

Tickets are sold online and range from $7 for kids to $14 for adults.

The tickets are timed to keep traffic flowing but guests are welcome to stay as long as they like.

Thursday is the last day to experience Magical Poinsettias, it’s happening between 5 and 9 p.m.

The next Gardens after Dark will be happening from mid-January through mid-March. It’s called Enchanted Winter Escape and tickets are on sale now.

They’ll also be bringing back Thursday night date nights which include wine, beer, and cheese along with the nighttime perspective of the gardens.

Full interview with marketing manager Shaunna Rospierski: