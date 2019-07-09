Box truck filled with ice strikes storage facility in Cambria

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a box truck filled with ice struck a storage building just northeast of the Cambria Historical Society on Lower Mountain Road.

Niagara County Emergency Communications received a call from Erie County 911, reporting a vehicle struck a barn. The Sheriff’s Office determined the accident happened at Lower Mountain and Cambria Road.

59-year-old Jonathan Wilson, Sr. of Buffalo told deputies he was traveling north on Cambria Road and couldn’t stop due to a brake malfunction.

Deputies say it caused extensive structural damage. Wilson and passenger, 44-year-old Kevin Ricks, also of Buffalo, self extricated themselves from the vehicle and structure.

They were taken to Degraff Memorial Hospital by ambulance for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. National Grid crews responded to the scene to cut power to the building before the vehicle was removed.

Officials continue to investigate at this time.