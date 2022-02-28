BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo returned to News 4 Monday with a surprise for a local boy who has been fighting a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Silas DeJarnette, a 7-year-old from the area, along with his father Kenny and twin brother Izaac, joined News 4 to talk about Silas’ fight. Kenny DeJarnette said Silas was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 and has been through several procedures at Roswell Park and in Philadelphia, Pa.

“He’s done some very big things there and he’s just been an inspiration fighting through all of it,” Kenny said. He added that Silas’ fight has had its ups and downs, but overall, it brings their family together.

Silas, who loves animals, was surprised with a 9-month-old red kangaroo named Gumball from Niagara Downunder. The full segment can be seen above.