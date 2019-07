NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ribbon was cut Thursday on the newly renovated Boys & Girls Club on 17th Street in Niagara Falls.

Kids now have access to a teaching kitchen, garden, a teen lounge and a music recording studio.

“I think it’s going to give them a sense of pride. Accomplishment, the feeling that people are investing in them, and care, is something that hopefully will speak for itself,” said Rebecca Vincheski, the CPO of the Boys & Girls Club.