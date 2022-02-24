BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood is calling it a career as he heads into retirement.

Lockwood has been with the Buffalo Police Department for almost four decades.

He was named the city’s 41st commissioner in 2018 by Mayor Byron Brown. Lockwood stresses the importance of officers engaging with the community and hopes that the next commissioner will make that a priority.

As for him, he said even though he’s retiring he’ll still strive to make a difference in Buffalo.

“I would love to work with youth, the young people coming up and that’s where our future is at and if we don’t work with them and get them on the right path early, then we’re going to continue having the problems we have today,”

Byron Lockwood was the second African American to serve as commissioner of the police department.