BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson.
Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs.
Wilson’s last known location was in the area of Hertel Avenue and Military in Buffalo.
Anyone with information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
