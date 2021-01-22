BPD swears in teen boy battling cancer as junior deputy police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local boy’s wish of becoming a police officer came true thanks to the Buffalo Police Department.

Friday afternoon, the BPD held a ceremony where they swore in D’Angelo Matthews as a junior deputy police officer.

D’Angelo’s family says he’s always wanted to be a police officer like his uncle, Buffalo Police Capitan Robert Lee.

The 13-year-old is battling cancer and was sworn in today from his bed at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

His mother, Angela Burnett, says this was a very special day for the family as many city officials took the time to honor D’Angelo.

Like his uncle and other Buffalo police officers, D’Angelo has demonstrated strength, courage, grit and tremendous determination as he fights his illness. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D)

Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood ended today’s ceremony by declaring it D’Angelo Matthews day within the Buffalo Police Department.