BPO playing 25th annual Independence eve Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– At dusk, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will put on a show alongside the largest fireworks display of the baseball season.

Their program is jam-packed with a little bit of everything.

“We’ve got some great patriotic music, for the recognition to our armed forces, and the ladies and gentlemen who served, a wonderful arrangement of America the Beautiful, some great soloists from Broadway. They’re going to be singing some tunes from Toy Story, and from Lion King, and a tribute to Aretha Franklin. So, we have something on the program, as usual for everybody,” Paul Ferington with the BPO said.

Paul Ferington led the BPO for 18 years and conducted his final concert in 2015.

He’s back for this one show, tonight.