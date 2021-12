(WIVB) – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to take audience members “back in time” to celebrate Christmas.

The BPO will perform “Joann’s Classical Christmas” at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, featuring conductor JoAnn Falletta’s handpicked selections of late 19th-century holiday songs.

The concerts will be held at Kleinhans Music Hall. Click here to purchase tickets.