BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools confirmed at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday that per the New York State Department of Health announcement, masking may not be required in BPS facilities, starting Wednesday.

Monday night, the schools announced they would be requiring masks and would re-evaluate by Friday, March 4.

In Tuesday’s update, BPS recommended, citing DOH guidelines, that students and staff should only wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so for personal reasons, they were in the same room as someone who has been diagnosed with COVID for 15 minutes or longer, they have been exposed to COVID within the past 10 days or they are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have discussed the need for a mask with their healthcare provider.

The full document can be seen below.