BPS parent group concerned about district’s messaging, decision-making during snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Schools moved to virtual learning Wednesday so that school buses didn’t have to be on the road and that plows could do their job, following a large snowstorm that dumped more than two feet in parts of Western New York.

But, a district parent group didn’t like the district’s messaging over the past couple of days.

“The way it has played out I have a real concern about,” said Sam Radford, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council.

He has a few issues with how Buffalo Schools handled the snowstorm.

First, the district initially said classes would still be held Tuesday.

“Anybody who doesn’t live in an ivory tower who could go outside and could look and see there was no way for school buses to get down side streets, so the fact that it was announced that we were going to be having school that day was just a heightened irresponsibility,” Radford said.

Then, according to a post from the district’s Facebook page, the district says it reconsidered the decision to open in the interest of staff and students, and closed, after consulting with the school board and Mayor’s Office.

Radford believes there should’ve been virtual learning Tuesday, just like there Wednesday.

And that, there should’ve been more of a plan for virtual learning.

“It seemed the district don’t have it’s stuff together, in a time where we need to be as on top of our game as possible as efficient as possible because our children are falling further and further behind it just seem like we’re missing the ball,” Radford said, “There’s no question about the fact that parents feel like we should’ve had more of a plan when it came to virtual learning.”

On Wednesday, we tried to get a response from district officials on their storm response. News 4 called and emailed district officials and went to district administrative offices in City Hall, but they were closed.

No official announcement has been made about school Thursday. There is a school board meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Waterfront Elementary, we hope to learn more about the district’s plans then.