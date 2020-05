BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools says the district is in dire need of federal funding.



Dr. Kriner Cash says the district could lose more than 100-million dollars in funding if lawmakers in Washington don’t step in. He warns the schools would have to cut over a thousand jobs in this scenario.



Cash says the district has already lost 46-million dollars in state funds. He says without federal aid — the losses will be much greater.