Bradley Cooper watch in 2020 as an Oscar-winning director eyes filming in WNY

SHANGHAI, CHINA – JUNE 11: Actor Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet of the 19th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre on June 11, 2016 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keep the red carpet handy, Buffalo, for Bradley Cooper.

News 4 Buffalo has learned that it is looking more likely than ever than Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is expected to film in Buffalo with the actor for a reimagining of 1947’s “Nightmare Alley”.

We’re told del Toro loves Western New York as a potential film location but up until now wasn’t able to work out logistics to move crews from Ontario, Canada to Buffalo for shooting. That hurdle has apparently been cleared, making it more likely they will wind up in Western New York at some point.

Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark met with Mayor Byron Brown and members of several city departments this week to begin working out logistics.

According to trade reports, del Toro is set to begin filming in Toronto in early 2020, then make the trip here for some scenes, along with Cooper.

Though it is not a done deal yet, it’s much more likely since planning on the local level has begun.

Clark has no comment on this story.