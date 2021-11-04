Brand new selfie museum opening its doors this weekend hopes to inspire joy in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When The 716 Selfie Museum opens its doors this upcoming weekend, curator and full-time single dad Mark Parker will finally see a lifelong dream of his come to fruition. He’s created a space that allows visitors of any age to both create lasting memories and give back.

Parker says, “This is an opportunity to come here and have a different type of fun something that buffalo has never had.”

The museum’s concept was inspired by Parker’s most influential teacher Rhoda Kittelson- who encouraged him to go for his dreams. He says it was because she influenced his life that he created the Rhoda Kittelson Academic Achievement Program in her honor- an incentive designed to encourage young students to excel.

To learn more about The 716 Selfie Museum and how you can obtain tickets, click here.