Brant woman admits to crash that sent five to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Brant woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular assault on Tuesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

26-year-old Kalah Schultz admitted on December 10 last year her vehicle collided with another at 8:06 p.m. driving on the Seneca Nation of Indians territory in the Town of Collins.

Officials say all five people in the other car were taken to ECMC, three of them suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Schultz’s sentencing is scheduled for October 15, at 9:30 a.m.

She faces a maximum of seven years in prison and was released on her own recognizance