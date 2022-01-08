“Brides World” event helps couples plan their weddings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Recently engaged couples looking to plan their weddings are heading to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday to take part in this year’s “Brides World” event.

The event allows couples to browse different venues to plan out the look of their wedding, as well as the opportunity to hire a videographer and photographer. The event also hosted live music, as well as a special lottery to win a $500 gift card.

“There’s a lot of options, a lot of beautiful venues and nice settings and things that are giving me ideas to be really creative,” said bride-to-be Kirsten Gregory. “We’re only halfway through. It’s a good idea to have an event where everything’s laid out.”

AAA of Western and Central New York is hosting the event, and is offering free three-piece luggage to any couple who book their event with AAA.