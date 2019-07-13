Teen dies after Briscoe Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One teen was pronounced dead at the hospital after an early morning shooting on Buffalo’s east side, according to police. Another teen was treated and released.

Officers in the Ferry-Fillmore District responded to the call at approximately 12:50 a.m., on the first block of Briscoe Avenue.

Police initially said a 17-year-old male from Buffalo male was transported to Erie County Medical Center with injuries listed as serious in nature.

A 15-year-old West Seneca male was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A witness on the scene told our News 4 photographer he heard half a dozen gunshots and saw one person on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.