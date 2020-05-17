Brite White gives free disinfectant to community

(WIVB)–A local cleaning service is giving back to the community by giving away hospital-grade disinfectant.



Brite White Cleaning Service gave away the disinfectant on Allen Street Saturday. People brought their own 16-ounce bottles to fill up and it was limited to one bottle per household.



A representative of the company said she wants to help people stay safe.

“I was sitting around thinking how can Bright White give back to the community during this time. Everyone is so focused on the negative so I wanted to bring something positive to the pandemic and show them we can come together as a community,” said Keiaettiaye Roman.

The company says they’re always willing to help the community through difficult times