BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo broadcasting legend Rick Azar has passed away.

Azar was part of the long-running news team of Irv, Rick and Tom. That’s with Irv Weinstein and Tom Jolls.

News 4’s Don Postles had the honor of working with Rick for 11 years.

Azar retired from broadcasting in 1989 and was later inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Rick Azar was 91-years-old.