Broadway Market plans major changes for future growth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re getting a first look at what could be the future of the Broadway Market. Officials laid out their plans on how they will grow the Buffalo icon.



Empire State Development has hired CJS Architects to make the market a focal point for the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and even the entire region. The goal is to turn the Broadway Market into a year-round vibrant public market, similar to Pike’s Place in Seattle.

Empire State Development, The Buffalo Billion, and the City of Buffalo have invested several million dollars toward the project.