Brooklyn Diocese responds to sexual abuse allegation brought against Bishop

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Brooklyn Diocese has released a statement on behalf of Bishop DiMarzio responding to the Associated Press article accusing him of sexual abuse in the 1970s while he was a priest in Jersey City.

DiMarzio said his statement to the AP reporter was, “I am just learning about this allegation. In my nearly 50-year ministry as a priest, I have never engaged in unlawful or inappropriate behavior, and I categorically deny this allegation. I am confident I will be fully vindicated.”

There will be a legal process, and DiMarzio says he will vigorously defend himself against this allegation, and he’s confident he will be fully exonerated.

DiMarzio ends the statement saying the coming days may become challenging for the Brooklyn Diocese as he works to defend himself from the allegations, and asks for prayers from the Diocesan during this time.

See the full statement below: